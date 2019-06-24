George Rogers gives back at 28th annual Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – George Rogers gave USC a Heisman Trophy, left a career that’s kept him home on top of the program’s record book, and provided memories and moments that will be idolized forever in Carolina lore.

It’s not enough for arguably the greatest Gamecock of all time. He wants to give more.

Rogers used his athletic skills to get his education and diploma at the University of South Carolina. No one in his family had previously ever reached that level of schooling.

Seeing the impact that opportunity had on his life, the first overall pick of the 1981 NFL Draft wanted to make sure other students in similar situations had an opportunity to better their lives.

On Sunday night, Rogers hosted his 28th annual Foundation Gala to continue raising funds for first-generation college students.

Hosted by Good Morning Columbia’s own Curtis Wilson, the former New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins running back provided two South Carolinians with scholarships to help them attend in-state schools next year.

Bryntrisha Mathis of Prosperity recently graduated with a 3.8 GPA from Mid-Carolina. She played basketball on the JV and Varsity teams, while also volunteering in youth hoops leagues with Newberry Recreation. She’ll be attending USC Aiken in the fall, majoring in Allied Health, with dreams of becoming an athletic trainer one day for her favorite team, the Gamecocks.

Anand Patel of Rock Hill was unable to be in attendance, but his 4.5 GPA at Rock Hill High School and time as president of the national honor society and beta club helped earn him Rogers’ second scholarship of the night. Anand will be at George’s alma mater when he begins freshman year at Carolina in the fall.

In the last four and a half years, the George Rogers Foundation has raised over $275,000 for first generation college students.