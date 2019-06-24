Traffic Alert: 3 dead after fatal collision on I-26W in Orangeburg

Quintara Hatten,

Source: Trooper Jones SCHP

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — According the the S.C. Highway Department drivers headed from Charleston or to Columbia are asked to find alternate routes due to a fatal collision on I-26 West at the 154 mile markers.

Please expect delays as the scene is still under investigation.

Source: Michael Lee

 

Categories: Local News, Orangeburg

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts