Traffic Alert: 3 dead after fatal collision on I-26W in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — According the the S.C. Highway Department drivers headed from Charleston or to Columbia are asked to find alternate routes due to a fatal collision on I-26 West at the 154 mile markers.

Please expect delays as the scene is still under investigation.

1st Detour: Exit I-26 west at US-301 north. Take US-301 north to US-176. You can continue traveling on US-176 or go south on SC-33 and get back onto I-26 west at the 149 mile marker. — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) June 24, 2019

2nd detour: Take I-26 west and exit at the 159 mile marker. Make a right onto Homestead rd. Take Homestead rd to US-301. Take US-301 north to US-176. — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) June 24, 2019