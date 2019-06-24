Traffic Alert: 3 dead after fatal collision on I-26W in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — According the the S.C. Highway Department drivers headed from Charleston or to Columbia are asked to find alternate routes due to a fatal collision on I-26 West at the 154 mile markers.
Please expect delays as the scene is still under investigation.
1st Detour: Exit I-26 west at US-301 north. Take US-301 north to US-176. You can continue traveling on US-176 or go south on SC-33 and get back onto I-26 west at the 149 mile marker.
— Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) June 24, 2019
2nd detour: Take I-26 west and exit at the 159 mile marker. Make a right onto Homestead rd. Take Homestead rd to US-301. Take US-301 north to US-176.
— Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) June 24, 2019
????If your traveling west on I26 near Orangeburg, the best detour is to get off at the 159mm and follow US176. ???? EXPECT DELAYS heading toward Columbia from Charleston! pic.twitter.com/dmChlTe2Sq
— Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) June 24, 2019