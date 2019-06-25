Ariana Grande set to perform in Columbia in December

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop-star Ariana Grande will be heading to the city’s capitol in December.

Ariana Grande announced in a tweet on Thursday about the additional dates added to the “Sweetener World Tour”. She’s expected to perform in Columbia on December 3 at the Colonial Life Arena during the 19 stop tour.

Tickets are set to go on sale Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The singer is known for hits, such as “7 rings”, “Thank you, Next” and “Dangerous Woman”.

Tickets are available for specific cardholders beginning Wednesday June 26th, 2019 starting at 10AM anyone using American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public until Sunday, June 30 at 10 PM.

Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Venue pre-sale begins Friday, June 28 at 10 AM through Sunday, June 30 at 10 PM. While general on sale will be available on Monday, July 1 at 10 AM at ticketmaster.com.

See below for tour itinerary, fans can check https://www.arianagrande.com/events for full details.

Visit www.coloniallifearena.com for the latest updates about the concert.