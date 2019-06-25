City of Columbia parks help teens cool off with Dive-In Movie

Columbia SC (WOLO) — It is officially summer and there’s no doubt it feels like it outside. The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is trying helping area teenagers bring a little “chill” to their summer break with the return of their annual summer teen program.

Beginning Friday June 28th, 2019 the City will kick off Dive-In Movie as a part of the Prime Time in the Parks teen program which will be held at Maxcy Gregg Pool located at 1651 Park Cir, Columbia, SC 29201.

Prime Time in the Parks is a free program for teenagers between the ages of 13 to 17 years old. City officials say the program gives young adults a fun and safe environment to enjoy to escape the summer heat. The program also has a basketball game with the Columbia Police Department, pool parties and among other events.

Friday June 28th from 7PM -10PM teens can enjoy the film “Aquaman” while enjoying a pool party where refreshments will be served. Appropriate swimwear is required for all teens attending the event.

For more information, you can contact the City of Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100 or click on the link provided here: http://Prime-Time-in-the-Parks-Dive-in-Movie-2