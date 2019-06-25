Man charged for taking over $30K for unfinished work

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies say they arrested a man accused of taking thousands of dollars for construction work he never started.

Authorities say Brandon Wharton, 36, is charged with two counts of breach of trust.

According to investigators, Wharton was paid up to $37 thousand to complete multiple projects for the victims in Eutawville in January and February this year.

But deputies say he kept lying to the victims with multiple stories, including one where he said his wife was sick with cancer.

Deputies say bond was set at $20 thousand for Wharton during a hearing on Monday.

If you or someone you know had similar incidents with Wharton, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.