Orangeburg County murder suspect arrested for June 15 deadly shooting

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A murder suspect has been arrested for a deadly shooting on June 15 off Edisto Drive near Orangeburg.

Leroy Bowers, 35, has been charged with one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Fourth Avenue around 11:00 p.m. June 15.

OCSO says a 29-year-old man found lying in the roadway died after getting shot several times.

“For no reason this individual just shoots and kills this man,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There is no good reason in the world to commit such a callous act as this.”

Area residents told investigators they had been enjoying a cookout when they heard multiple shots fired nearby.

They called 911 after seeing an apparent victim of the shooting in the street.

Bowers’ bond is expected be addressed at a later date.