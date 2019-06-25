Possible Hepatitis A exposure at Midlands Hardee’s restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — SC Department of Health and Environmental Control says customers who at a local fast food restaurant in Columbia might have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus.

Customers who ate at Hardee’s at 451 Killian Road, in Richland County, between June 4 and June 20, 2019 should consider vaccination as a precaution for individuals exposed.

DHEC is working with Hardee’s to investigate possible exposures and provide guidance for preventive treatment for anyone who may be affected.

Restaurant patrons who were potentially exposed also can visit the Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, from Noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (June 25), 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 26) and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday (June 27). No appointment is necessary.