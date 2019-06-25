SCDNR offering courtesy boat inspections ahead of Fourth of July holiday

COLUMBIA, S..C (WOLO) — SCDNR will be offering free boat inspections on South Carolina waterways between June 30th and July 7th.

The SCDNR officers will be performing a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft.

Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections.

Instead, if you not in compliance you will be given the opportunity to correct the problem before launching the boat.

Boat inspection sites:

June 30, Easterling Landing — Lake Robinson, 11 am to 1 pm, Darlington County

July 3, Riverfork Forks Boat Ramp — Lake Hartwell, 10 am to 12 pm, Anderson County

July 3, Main Ramp — Lake Bowen, 11 am to 1 pm, Spartanburg County

July 4, Alex Harvin Landing — Lake Marion, 10 am to 12 pm Clarendon County

July 4, Greenwood State Park — Lake Greenwood, 10 am to 12 pm, Greenwood County

July 4, Clearwater Cove Landing — Lake Wateree, 10 am to 12 pm, Kershaw County

July 4, Riverfork Public Landing — Lake Greenwood, 10 am to 12 pm, Laurens County

July 4, Lake Murray Dam — Lake Murray, 10 am to 12 pm, Lexington County

July 4, Galivants Ferry Landing — Little Pee Dee, 10 am to 12 pm, Marion County

July 4, Dorn Landing Lake — Thurmond, 10 am to 12 pm, McCormick County

July 4, Billy Dreher Island — Tournament Ramp, 10 am to 12 pm, Newberry County

July 5, South Cove Park — Lake Keowee, 11 am to 1 pm, Oconee County

July 6, Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn) — Chechesse River, 10 am to 12 pm, Beaufort County

July 6, Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek) — Dunham Creek, 10 am to 12 pm. Berkeley County

July 6, Remleys Point Landing — Wando River, 10 am to 12 pm, Charleston County

July 6, Wappoo Cut — ICW, 10 am to 12 pm, Charleston County

July 6, Alex Harvin Landing — Lake Marion, 10 am to 12 pm, Clarendon County

July 6, Public Landing — Combahee River, 10 am to 12 pm, Colleton County

July 6, Carroll A. Campbell Landing — Sampit River, 10 am to 12 pm, Georgetown County

July 6, Johnny Causey Landing — ICW at Little River, 10 am to 12 pm, Horry County

July 6, Lake Murray Dam — Lake Murray, 10 am to 12 pm, Lexington County

July 6, Billy Dreher Island — Tournament Ramp, 10 am to 12 pm, Newberry County

July 6, Twelve Mile Park — Lake Hartwell, 11 am to 1 pm, Pickens County

July 6, Ebenzer Park Landing — Lake Wylie, 10 am to 12 pm, York County

July 7, Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island) — Battery Creek, 10 am to 12 pm, Beaufort County

July 7, William Dennis Landing — Tail Race Canal, 10 am to 12 pm, Berkeley County

July 7, Garris Landing (Moores) — ICW at Awendaw, 10 am to 12 pm, Charleston County

July 7, John P. Limehouse Landing — Stono River, 10 am to 12 pm, Charleston County

July 7, Herbert H. Jessen Landing — Ashley River, 10 am to 12 pm, Dorchester County

July 7, Wacca Wache Landing — ICW on Waccamaw River, 10 am to 12 pm, Georgetown County

July 7, Conway Marine Landing — Waccamaw River, 10 am to 12 pm, Horry County