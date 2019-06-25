SCDNR offering courtesy boat inspections ahead of Fourth of July holiday
COLUMBIA, S..C (WOLO) — SCDNR will be offering free boat inspections on South Carolina waterways between June 30th and July 7th.
The SCDNR officers will be performing a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft.
Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections.
Instead, if you not in compliance you will be given the opportunity to correct the problem before launching the boat.
Boat inspection sites:
- June 30, Easterling Landing — Lake Robinson, 11 am to 1 pm, Darlington County
- July 3, Riverfork Forks Boat Ramp — Lake Hartwell, 10 am to 12 pm, Anderson County
- July 3, Main Ramp — Lake Bowen, 11 am to 1 pm, Spartanburg County
- July 4, Alex Harvin Landing — Lake Marion, 10 am to 12 pm Clarendon County
- July 4, Greenwood State Park — Lake Greenwood, 10 am to 12 pm, Greenwood County
- July 4, Clearwater Cove Landing — Lake Wateree, 10 am to 12 pm, Kershaw County
- July 4, Riverfork Public Landing — Lake Greenwood, 10 am to 12 pm, Laurens County
- July 4, Lake Murray Dam — Lake Murray, 10 am to 12 pm, Lexington County
- July 4, Galivants Ferry Landing — Little Pee Dee, 10 am to 12 pm, Marion County
- July 4, Dorn Landing Lake — Thurmond, 10 am to 12 pm, McCormick County
- July 4, Billy Dreher Island — Tournament Ramp, 10 am to 12 pm, Newberry County
- July 5, South Cove Park — Lake Keowee, 11 am to 1 pm, Oconee County
- July 6, Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn) — Chechesse River, 10 am to 12 pm, Beaufort County
- July 6, Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek) — Dunham Creek, 10 am to 12 pm. Berkeley County
- July 6, Remleys Point Landing — Wando River, 10 am to 12 pm, Charleston County
- July 6, Wappoo Cut — ICW, 10 am to 12 pm, Charleston County
- July 6, Alex Harvin Landing — Lake Marion, 10 am to 12 pm, Clarendon County
- July 6, Public Landing — Combahee River, 10 am to 12 pm, Colleton County
- July 6, Carroll A. Campbell Landing — Sampit River, 10 am to 12 pm, Georgetown County
- July 6, Johnny Causey Landing — ICW at Little River, 10 am to 12 pm, Horry County
- July 6, Lake Murray Dam — Lake Murray, 10 am to 12 pm, Lexington County
- July 6, Billy Dreher Island — Tournament Ramp, 10 am to 12 pm, Newberry County
- July 6, Twelve Mile Park — Lake Hartwell, 11 am to 1 pm, Pickens County
- July 6, Ebenzer Park Landing — Lake Wylie, 10 am to 12 pm, York County
- July 7, Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island) — Battery Creek, 10 am to 12 pm, Beaufort County
- July 7, William Dennis Landing — Tail Race Canal, 10 am to 12 pm, Berkeley County
- July 7, Garris Landing (Moores) — ICW at Awendaw, 10 am to 12 pm, Charleston County
- July 7, John P. Limehouse Landing — Stono River, 10 am to 12 pm, Charleston County
- July 7, Herbert H. Jessen Landing — Ashley River, 10 am to 12 pm, Dorchester County
- July 7, Wacca Wache Landing — ICW on Waccamaw River, 10 am to 12 pm, Georgetown County
- July 7, Conway Marine Landing — Waccamaw River, 10 am to 12 pm, Horry County