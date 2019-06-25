Traffic Alert: Two Notch Road shuts down due to overturned dump truck

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Fire Department says Two Notch Road is shutdown due to an overturned dump truck.

Near the Old National Highway, the dump truck is overturned with a fuel spill.

They are asking drivers avoid this area at this time.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Categories: Local News

