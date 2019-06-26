Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog” The Bounty Hunter dead at 51

(CNN) — Beth Chapman, longtime wife of Duane “Dog” the Bounty Hunter has died after a hard fought battle with cancer. Fans learned of the death of Chapman Wednesday morning from a family spokesperson who confirmed that the reality tv star passed surrounded by friends and family in their home state of Honolulu, Hawaii .

Chapman was a main co star on the popular reality show that ran for 8 years, before she announced her recurrent battle with throat cancer. According to a family spokesperson, Beth had been in a medically induced coma until Wednesday morning. Beth Chapman was 51 years old.

Beth’s husband tweeted a brief response to the passing of his wife on twitter. You can read his post below.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019