Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog” The Bounty Hunter dead at 51

(CNN) — Beth Chapman, longtime wife of Duane “Dog” the Bounty Hunter has died after a hard fought battle with cancer. Fans learned of the death of Chapman Wednesday morning from a family spokesperson who confirmed that the reality tv star passed surrounded by friends and family in their home state of Honolulu, Hawaii .

Chapman was a main co star on the popular reality show that ran for 8 years, before she announced her recurrent battle with throat cancer. According to a family spokesperson, Beth had been in a medically induced coma until Wednesday morning. Beth Chapman was 51 years old.

Beth’s husband tweeted a brief response to the passing of his wife on twitter. You can read his post below.

 

 

