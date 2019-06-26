Columbia VA holds town hall for veterans to ask questions about healthcare

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — Veterans in Sumter had a chance to ask questions about their healthcare this morning.

The Columbia VA healthcare system held a veteran’s town hall today at the Sumter County Civic Center..

The VA’s director says sessions like this are critical to ensuring Midlands’ veterans are receiving the best care possible.

The Columbia VA was founded in 1932 and has outpatient clinics located throughout the state.