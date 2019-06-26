Gamecock forward makes Canadian U19 National Team

TORONTO, ONT. – Gamecock forward AJ Lawson will represent Canada at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Greece this year.

“This team starts with a great foundation of character people along with considerable length and athleticism,” said Head Coach Dan Vanhooren. “As a staff, we are excited to see what they can accomplish in this short time together and are looking forward to the challenges this tournament can provide.”

Vanhooren (University of Calgary) will joined by assistants Dave DeAveiro (McGill University), Chris Cheng (University of Windsor) and Nate Phillippe (York University).

Canada is in Group B along with Australia, Latvia and Mali. Click here for the full tournament schedule.

Canada earned a historic gold medal at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2017 in Cairo, Egypt. The gold was Canada’s first in an international FIBA competition and their highest placement at the tournament since a fifth place finish at the FIBA U19 World Championship 2015. This will be Canada’s eleventh appearance at the event since the 1979 World Championship for Junior Men.

Last summer, the team earned a silver medal at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship 2018 in St. Catharines, Ontario.

A full list of athletes, coaches and team schedule can be found below.

Canada is currently ranked 2nd worldwide in the FIBA World Ranking Presented by NIKE.

2019 U19 MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER

Name Height Hometown Current School Team Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe 6’6″ Lakeshore, ON Orangeville Prep. Keon Ambrose-Hylton 6’8″ Whitby, ON Andrews Osborne Academy Charles Bediako 6’11″ Brampton, ON Andrews Osborne Academy Jaden Bediako 6’10″ Brampton, ON Ridley College Joel Brown 6’2″ Brampton, ON Brewster Academy Thomas Kennedy 6’9″ Windsor, ON University of Windsor AJ Lawson 6’6″ Toronto, ON University of South Carolina Karim Mane 6’4″ Saint-Hubert, QC Vanier College Jahcobi Neath 6’4″ Toronto, ON Crestwood Preparatory Josh Primo 6’4.5″ Mississauga, ON Huntington Prep Tyrese Samuel 6’8″ LaSalle, QC Orangeville Prep. Damion Squire 5’11″ LaSalle, QC University of California, Davis