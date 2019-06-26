Lexington PD charged man with DUI after morning crash on West Main Street

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department has arrested a Lexington man involved in a drunk driving accident after an overnight collision.

Coleman F. Terrapin, 24, was charged for driving under the influence — 1st offense, following an early morning collision that disable traffic lights on the intersection of West Main Street and Gibson Road.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Main Street in reference to a single vehicle collision with injuries.

Witnesses stated they observed a red Toyota traveling inbound on US Highway 378 toward West Main Street. The vehicle struck a raised median on the left side of the roadway and continued into the opposite lane of travel. The vehicle then struck an additional raised median and continued straight, striking the traffic control device.

Upon arrival, contact was made with the driver and he was identified as Coleman F. Terrapin. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and medical attention was received for minor injuries.

Officers spent the majority of the morning detouring motorists around the intersection of West Main Street and Gibson Road to allow personnel to replace the traffic control device.

Roads closures occur at the peak of morning rush hour traffic. The roads were reopened at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Terrapin was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center, where he was required to appear this morning at Lexington County Bond Court.

Terrapin was given a Personal Recognizance (PR) bond.