Lexington One passes budget increasing teacher pay, students safety

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Area schools may be out for the summer break, but administrators with Lexington School District One is still hard at work.

Wednesday, Dr. Greg Little, Superintendent Lexington County School District One released information on a newly passed budget that will give the district some much needed assistance during the 2019-2020 school year.

According to Dr. Little, Tuesday night the Board of Trustees passed a general fund operating budget he says will let them school continue working toward their goal to empower each child.

Under the new budget not only will the district be able to maintain the student-teacher ratio per class and put a school resource officer (SRO) in every elementary school, but will also give teacher pay raises.

The items below are a list of changes that will be implemented once school resumes August 20th, 2019.