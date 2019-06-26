Newberry man sentenced in 2017 Vista shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — A Newberry man has been sentenced for a charge in connection with a shooting in the Vista in 2017.

The US Attorney’s Office says Maleik Houseal was sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On September 17, 2017 seven people were injured in the Vista, a Columbia entertainment district, when shots were fired between rival gang members from Newberry.

Three other suspects were also charged in the shooting which began outside of the business known as the Empire Supper Club on Lady Street.

That business has since been closed.