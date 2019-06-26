Reported stolen truck leads deputies to drug arrest

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies say a deputy spotted a truck that had been reported stolen in Richland County pulling into a convenience store on Edmund Highway Wednesday.

Investigators say Robert Williams, 34, ran from the truck as soon as he saw the deputy’s blue lights.

He was arrested after a short chase and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say Amber Hoffman, 25, was found in the convenience store’s restroom with 90 grams of meth in zip-close bags and used needles.

Investigators say they also found a gun on the passenger seat of the truck.

Hoffman is charged with trafficking meth and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.