Richland Library hosts after hours Teen Lock-In

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland Library is giving some area teenagers a chance to spend a little bit of their summer break enjoying a Friday night out. The library is hosting a special after hours event for youth between the ages of 12 to 18 Friday July 12th, 2019. Besides offering a fun and safe space to hang out, Richland Library says this event will give them a chance to enjoy playing games, singing karaoke, and eating pizza among other things.

You can join the Teen Lock-In taking place at the main library location located at 1431 Assembly Street from 6PM to 9PM . The event is free and open to the public, but event organizers say you must register and get and return a signed permission slip if you would like your child to attend by calling the Teen Center at 803-929-3470.