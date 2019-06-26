Sheriff’s Departments offer property checks while you are away

Richland and Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–During the summer months a lot of people like to get away for a while, unfortunately criminals know that as well.

Law enforcement officers say property crimes typically increase during the summer.

Its with that in mind that the Lexington and Richland County Sheriff’s Departments offer property check services to keep an eye on your home while you are away.

Deputies say you can’t put a price on peace of mind.

To sign up for property checks in Richland Co. click here.

To sign up for property checks in Lexington Co. click here.