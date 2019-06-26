Suspect wanted for burglarizing business on Florence Highway

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies need your help to find a man accused of robbing a local business.

Authorities say it happened around 5 a.m. on the 1100 block of Florence Highway on Tuesday.

According to investigators, a deputy arriving on scene noticed the front window of the business was broken, then the suspect ran away and jumped the fence.

Deputies say the suspect appeared to wear a white jersey.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, call Sumter Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718.