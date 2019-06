Car crashes into building on Colonial Drive

Source: Columbia Fire/Twitter

Source: Columbia Fire/Twitter



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Fire officials say no one inside a building on Colonial Drive was injured when a car crashed into it Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 5900 block of Colonial Drive just before 11 a.m.

Officials say the vehicle went off the road and into the building.

One occupant that was in the car was transported by EMS.

No further information is available.