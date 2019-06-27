Celtics emerge as front-runners to sign Walker

By: Mike Olson

With NBA free-agency beginning on Sunday, Kemba Walker joins a highly anticipated free agent class looking for a new home. For Walker, it looks like that home will be in Boston.

The Celtics are the front-runners to sign the guard this offseason as they are looking to replace Kyrie Irving. Boston is expected to offer Walker a four-year $141 million contract, which ESPN sources say he is likely to accept.

Walker, who spent the first eight years of his career in Charlotte, comes off the best season of his career in 2018-2019 where he averaged 25.8 points per game. This season earned Walker his third all-star selection of his career.