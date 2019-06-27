‘Pick Me’ SC hosts second statewide adoption event

If you are looking for a furry friend to help you get through the “dog days” of summer, now may be your chance. The PICK ME! SC statewide adoption event is now underway where a majority of area shelters are offering “no-fee” or “low-fee” adoptions as part of this lifesaving event.

The event which is sponsored by the Petco Foundation and organized by No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) says their goal is to save 1,500 lives through adoptions all in one weekend.

Animal shelters and rescues across South Carolina are joining forces to host the adoption event. This massive lifesaving mission is sponsored by Petco Foundation and is being organized by No Kill South Carolina. The Director of (NKSC) Abigail Kamleiter says the event is years in the making.

“This really is the culmination of a dream come true,” said the “No Kill South Carolina has worked so hard for the past three years to bring all of our shelters together and Pick Me! SC is the perfect example of how all of us are stronger – together.”

Pick Me! SC includes shelters and rescues that will participate from the mountains of the Upstate to the beaches of the Lowcountry where a variety of animals will be available for adoptions along with great deals for you to bring home a new furry family member.

The event takes place July 12th – July 13th, 2019.

If you are adopting an animal, event organizers want o remind you to bring a leash for dogs or a carrier for cats. Even though some of the involved locations may sell some of the items, it’s suggest specific location in advance.

You can find a complete list of all of the locations taking part in the event by clicking on the link here : http://PickMeSC.com.