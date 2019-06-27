SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg Co.

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Investigators with SLED say one man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Orangeburg Co.

According to SLED spokesperson Thom Berry, deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic dispute on Felderville Rd. near Santee.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man who was killed or the deputy involved.

According to sled this is the 28th officer involved shooting in the state this year.