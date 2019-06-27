Spring Valley graduate in coma following hit and run

Orlando, FL (WOLO)– A Columbia native and Spring Valley High School graduate continues to cling to life after a weekend hit and run in Orlando, Florida.

London Harrell is a senior at the University of Central Florida.

Police say early Saturday morning she was struck by an impaired driver while walking near campus.

The driver, police say, was found a short while later laying behind his car in a nearby parking lot.

Yousuf hasan is facing several charges including felony d-u-i and leaving the scene of an accident.