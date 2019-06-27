Sumter man accused in at least 7 downtown break-ins arrested

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man accused of breaking into several businesses in the downtown Columbia area. According to authorities, 47 year old David Bernard Rose has been making the rounds for the past two weeks.

Deputies say Rose, who officials say is considered transient, was

apprehended without incident following an alleged break-in Wednesday

night at a business along Liberty Street.

Officials say they have connected Rose to at least six other break-ins at several other downtown businesses since June 12th, 2019. Overall, authorities Rose is accused of nabbing around $31 -thousand dollars worth of items including vehicles and utility trailers that were reported stolen.

Rose has been charged with four counts of Breaking and Entering an

Automobile, four counts of Burglary in the 2nd degree, which is considered a violent crime, Malicious Injury to Personal Property and two counts of Grand Larceny.

Rose is also charged with Possession of Burglary Tools that officers say they found at the time of his arrest, not long after police say the Liberty Street business was broken into.

Authorities say Rose is no stranger to law enforcement. Officials tell ABC Columbia News he is a repeat offender who was on probation at the time these crimes took place. Rose is currently being held in the Sumter-Lee Regional

Detention Center. As an investigation continues.