Three victims identified in fatal I-26 collision in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the three victims of the fatal collision on I-26 Monday.
Officials say Thomas Rusgrove, 37, and his daughters Esther Rusgrove, 14, and Jennie Rusgrove, 11, died from blunt force injuries.
According to investigators, the incident happened on I-26 west near Exit 154 around 1:15 p.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer was travelling east when the driver was crossing the median and struck the victim’s van head-on.
Troopers say another person in the van was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.
According to authorities, the tractor trailer driver was also injured.
Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.