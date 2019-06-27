Three victims identified in fatal I-26 collision in Orangeburg

Three killed in fatal collision on I-26 west at mile marker 154.

(Source: Trooper Jones SCHP) Three killed in fatal collision on I-26 west at mile marker 154.



ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the three victims of the fatal collision on I-26 Monday.

Officials say Thomas Rusgrove, 37, and his daughters Esther Rusgrove, 14, and Jennie Rusgrove, 11, died from blunt force injuries.

According to investigators, the incident happened on I-26 west near Exit 154 around 1:15 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer was travelling east when the driver was crossing the median and struck the victim’s van head-on.

Troopers say another person in the van was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to authorities, the tractor trailer driver was also injured.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.