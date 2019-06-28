2 dead in vehicle, motorcycle collision in Cayce

Quintara Hatten,

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) — The Cayce Public Safety Department is confirming one male and one female dead in a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision on Friday night.

The accident occurred near the Pilot Travel Center on Charleston Highway.

As roadways are back open, officials are asking drivers to proceed with caution.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and the Coroner’s office is reporting on the scene.

