2 dead in vehicle, motorcycle collision in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) — The Cayce Public Safety Department is confirming one male and one female dead in a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision on Friday night.

The accident occurred near the Pilot Travel Center on Charleston Highway.

As roadways are back open, officials are asking drivers to proceed with caution.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and the Coroner’s office is reporting on the scene.

We are on the scene of a collision involving a vehicle vs a motorcycle near the Pilot Travel Center on Charleston Hwy. Outbound lanes of traffic are being detoured while crews conduct an investigation into the cause of the incident. #CayceDPS #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/wy0NsGa2N2 — Cayce Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) June 28, 2019

At this time we can confirm one male and one female are deceased as a result of this accident. Our investigation is in its early stages and our work is ongoing. The Coroner’s Office is on scene and assisting with the investigation. Roadway is open, please proceed with caution. pic.twitter.com/6btQLnFy1Y — Cayce Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) June 29, 2019