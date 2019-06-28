Columbia native hit by impaired driver in Florida has died

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Spring Valley High School graduate who was hit by a car in Orlando, Florida last weekend has died from her injuries.

London Harrell, 21, was hit early Saturday morning near the campus of UCF.

Her family made the announcement Friday (6/28) night that London has died. Earlier in the evening, family friends and the community she’s from held a vigil, still hoping she’d pull through.

Yousuf Hasan was arrested for the hit and run. He had faced several charges including felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. Those charges will likely change.

He told the ABC news station in Florida he was deeply sorry, wishes he could take everything back and hopes for forgiveness.