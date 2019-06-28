CPD investigating auto break-ins in Southeast Columbia, searching for persons of interest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is looking to identify three males with potential information on a series of auto-breaking incidents affecting the Old Woodlands and Burnside Drive neighborhoods this week.

Incidents occurred on Wednesday, June 26 at the following locations:

600 block of Burnside Drive

6000 block of Saye Cut Road

400 block of Prince Wales Drive

300 block of Woodlands Drive

The crimes have occurred during various times of the evening and overnight hours. In many of the cases, the vehicle doors were unlocked. In one case, the suspect (s) smashed a window to get inside of the vehicle.

In another case, a bag was stolen but recovered close to the crime scene by CPD officers. Many of the victims reported that the suspect (s) rummaged through their vehicles but didn’t steal anything.

CPD investigators want to identify and locate three males who are seen in surveillance pictures to speak with them about the crimes. The effort is to determine if they have information to aid investigators with the on-going investigation.

Auto-breaking prevention tips:

Always lock your car doors

Close windows/sunroof

Do not leave valuables in plain view

Consider anti-theft security device/alarm

In a case if your vehicle is stolen, call 911 and make sure you know your vehicle’s license plate/VIN numbers and if you see someone stealing your car, try and get a good description of the suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC