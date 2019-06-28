Detention center officer charged with giving an inmate contraband

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says one of their own is in the other side of the law tonight. Authorities say they arrested, 29 year old Bernard Williams Jr. who is accused of trying to give an inmate contraband.

According to a warrant, on June 27th, 2019 while working as a detention Center Officer with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Williams is accused of giving his cell phone to an inmate who was housed at the detention center, where cellphones are not allowed.

Williams admitted to bringing the cellphone into the detention center and giving the device to an inmate.