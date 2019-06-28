Dutch Fork great Michael “Gas” Gasparato dead at 37

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Dutch Fork grad Michael Gasparato passed away Thursday night, according to an update on his GoFundMe page, set up to help him battle cancer.

He was 37 years old.

His GoFundMe page says Gasparato “was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January of 2018 at the age of 36. The tumor was removed in January and his 6 week follow-up appointment in March showed that there were no longer any signs of cancer in his body. Mike was already in tremendous shape and he was able to crank up his workouts even more after that follow-up. He was pushing a blocking sled during one of his workouts and he thought he aggravated an old back injury. In late June he woke up with excruciating back pain. X-Rays showed extreme subluxation in his lower back. He started having shortness of breath, so on Monday, August 6, 2018, Mike allowed his mom to bring him to Lexington Medical Center ER in Columbia, SC. Tumors and blood clots were found throughout his lungs. His liver, back and a rib also have tumors. LMC rarely sees cancer spread so aggressively in such a short period of time.”

His fight with cancer lasted nearly a year.

Gasparato graduated from Dutch Fork and went on to play for Penn State from 2000-2004, then spent time as a graduate assistant at South Carolina and later as a high school teacher at Chapin.

He’s survived by his mother, Jean.