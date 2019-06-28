Laws and safety rules for 4th July fireworks in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —- If stocking up on fireworks to launch off on the fourth of July is something you plan to do as a part of your celebration, you may want to become familiar with what is, and what is not acceptable in the Palmetto state. According to https://www.tripsavvy.com/south-carolina-fireworks-laws-584144

South Carolina has some of the most relaxed laws in comparison to some of our neighboring states. However, there are still some do’s and don’ts that you need to know about before rushing to fill up.

According to laws here in South Carolina https://www.scstatehouse.gov/code/t23c035.php items like Bottle rockets, mortars, spinners, cakes, aerial fireworks are all okay to use in the Palmetto state. It’s when you start venturing out to find the bigger explosive firecrackers like M-80 and Cherry Bombs you are blasting off into illegal territory. Small rockets (not bottle) less than 1/2 inch in diameter and 3 inches long are also prohibited in South Carolina.

In order to purchase fireworks in the state you must be at least 16 years of age. In addition to age requirements, there are also limitations on where you are able to purchase your items. In South Carolina, fireworks can not be sold from from a tent, canopy, malleable structure, or automobile, but instead should be bought from a licensed and registered fireworks stand or store.

For those of you who like to pull out the big guns, you will have to do a little more work than just making a quick run to the store. SC law requires you to apply to the State Fire Marshal no less than 15 working days before you plan your sky high spectacular. You will also have to meet an insurance requirement. For more information you can go to the Fire Marshall office where al of the information is listed on the official state website.

Helpful Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks

– Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

– Read caution labels and performance descriptions before igniting.

– Responsible adults should supervise all firework activities. NEVER give fireworks to children.

– Do not mix alcohol and fireworks.

– Wear safety glasses or goggles when shooting fireworks.

– Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

– Use fireworks OUTSIDE in a clear area away from buildings and vehicles.

– Never relight a “dud” or used firework. Wait 20 minutes and soak it in a bucket of water.

– Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.

– Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them in or into metal or glass containers.

– Do not experiment with homemade or modified fireworks.

– Dispose of fireworks safely by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from buildings or combustible materials until the next day.

– Do not transport fireworks in checked or carry-on luggage.

– Report illegal explosives to the fire and police department.

When in doubt, fire officials always urge you to leave the hard work to the professionals. You can celebrate the 4th early on Lake Murray with their annual boat parade Saturday June 29th, 2019 starting at noon at Bomb Island on a route that will run towards the dam. The light show is slated to begin shortly after dusk with fireworks launching at 9PM.

If you are not riding in a boat, fireworks are still visible from Dreher Island State Park (3677 State Park Rd, Prosperity, SC 2912) and the lake Murray Dam ( 2101 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC 29212). Sunday June 30th, 2019,

First Baptist Church of Columbia will celebrate with a patriotic display. If you plan on attending the annual Carolina Celebration of Liberty you can catch two musical performances at 4PM and again at 7:30PM with an indoor fireworks display.

Have a happy and safe 4th of July!