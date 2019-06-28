Lexington man arrested on child pornography charges

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–A Lexington man could spend the rest of his life in prison for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says Daniel Lindler was arrested on June 26th on 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The AG’s office says investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security, the Secret Service, and United States Probation assisted with the execution of the search warrant and arrest.

Each count carries a possible sentence of ten years in prison.

Attorney General Alan Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.