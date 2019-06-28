Orangeburg man accused of having sex with teenage girl arrested

ORANGEBURG CO., SC (WOLO) — Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office say they have arrested 39 year old Elijah Williams accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Authorities say the parent of the 15 year old victim contacted police to make a report claiming friends and family told her, her daughter was engaging in sex acts with Williams and perhaps getting paid for it.

According to officials, an unidentified source who was familiar with the young girl, told police that while looking at the victim’s phone she saw pictures and videos of graphic nudity and of a sexual nature. She also claims the two people in those pictures and videos appeared to be the victim and Williams. The person who blew the whistle on the alleged incidents, says the minor was also in possession of a lot of cash that she could not account for.

According to a warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, “Williams was in a position of custodial, or official authority to coerce the victim to submit and is older than the victim.”

Williams is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday June 29th and if found guilty of the charge against him could face up to 20 years in prison.