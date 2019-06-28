RCSD: Man arrested after assaulting an officer, woman

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for assaulting an officer and woman in a vehicle at a traffic light.

Timothy Cooper, 48, was charged with second-degree domestic violence and assault on a police officer while resisting arrest.

Around Friday at 6:30 p.m., a Richland County Sheriff’s Office deputy was at Forest Drive and North Beltline Boulevard in his county issued vehicle, when he observed a man hit a woman in her head.

Deputy Mickel Mayes got out of his vehicle to investigate the assault, he spoke with the woman and the man, both became uncooperative.

When Deputy Mayes attempted to place the man under investigative detention, the man began assaulting Deputy Mayes in his attempt to flee.

Deputy Mayes was able to get the suspect under control by placing him in handcuffs. Forest Acres Police responded to assist Deputy Mayes. Both Deputy Mayes and the suspect were checked by EMS and released.

It was also discovered that the woman, Shakiya Harris, had an active warrant for her arrest from the S.C. Department of Pardon, Probation and Parole.

Cooper and Harris were arrested and transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.