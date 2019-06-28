Reggaetronic Music Festival returns to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Reggae is coming to the Midlands.

The ninth annual Reggaetronic Music Festival is South Carolina’s longest “Flotilla” Music Festival.

Reggae artists from across the country will make their way to the Midlands to ignite the soul.

The celebration takes place near Spence Island on Lake Murray ( 205 Tarrington Circle, Lexington, SC 29072) is something organizers say is a summer must see not to mention for a great cause. Event organizers say a portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Reggae Tronic will kick off Saturday July 13th, 2019 beginning at 11:30 AM and ends at 6PM that night. You must have a boat in order to access this event.

For more information on the festival you can click on the link provided here: https://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com/event/reggaetronic-lake-murray-music-festival/57984/