South Carolina earns top 25 finish in 2018-19 Directors’ Cup standings

South Carolina has placed 22nd in the final 2018-19 Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup Division I Final Standings.

The 22nd place finish, with 805.75 points, is fourth in school history and the fifth time in 26 years that Carolina has finished in the Top 25. It is also the second time in the last three years that the program has finished in the Top 25, also finishing 21st in 2016-17.

The Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup was developed, starting with the 1993-94 academic year, as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.

The 805.75 points is the second highest in school history only behind 2001-02, which was 828.5 points.

South Carolina’s 6th place finish among SEC schools is South Carolina’s best finish since the 2002-03 year and the 2001-02 year when it finished 4th and the third highest finish, respectively, among SEC schools in the 26 years of the standings.

South Carolina received points from 15 of its 21 sports, with women’s tennis delivering the most (73), which was closely followed by women’s indoor track & field (70.5), women’s outdoor track & field (65.5), women’s basketball (64) and men’s outdoor track & field (63.75).

South Carolina has the greatest improvement in the SEC in the final Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup ranking from 2012-15 to 2015-19. For the three years of 2012-15, the Gamecocks finished with an average ranking of 42.67 in the standings. In the last four years (2015-19), Carolina has had a 25.0 average ranking. The difference of 17.67 leads the SEC with Ole Miss (14.83) second and Missouri (7.00) third.

In the 26-year history of the Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup, South Carolina has an average finish of 33rd. In each of the last four years, South Carolina has surpassed that total – 2015-16 (31st), 2016-17 (21st), 2017-18 (26th), 2018-19 (22nd).

The 2001-02 11th place finish is best in school history, followed by an 18th place finish in 2002-03 and a 21st place finish in 2016-17.