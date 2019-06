Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Lexington are looking for a woman they say has stolen from the same store several times.

Investigators say the woman seen in surveillance images is wanted in reference to a series of shoplifting incidents at Target on Sunset Blvd.

Police say she is driving a white sedan.

If you recognize this woman or her car, call the lexington police department or crimestoppers at 1-888-crime-s-c.