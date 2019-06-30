Clemson student dies after fall from roof, officials say

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — A 20-year-old Clemson University student has died after falling from a roof.

The Pickens County coroner tells local news outlets that Thomas Heard Few of Greenville was pronounced dead early Sunday after he was taken to a Greenville hospital.

Clemson police say they arrived to find Few lying on the ground after they were called around 12:45 a.m.

Police don’t suspect foul play, but say they are investigating whether Few had been drinking alcohol, especially because he was younger than the legal drinking age of 21.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Clemson University spokesman Joe Galbraith says that the university is aware of the death and is gathering more information.