A’ja Wilson makes appearance in NBA 2K20 trailer

By: Mike Olson

NBA 2K released their first look at the upcoming 2K20 game on Monday.

The Next Legend. The Next Chapter. The Next Generation. Watch the First Look at #NBA2K20 gameplay ???? Pre-order now: https://t.co/JU6vxKQV5U pic.twitter.com/soi9g6sdVd — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 1, 2019

The trailer features a handful of NBA stars as well as A’ja Wilson representing the WNBA. Wilson is the only WNBA player included in the trailer, and it is unclear to what capacity the WNBA will be included in the game.

There is no official release date, however the game is expected to hit stores sometime in September.