Deputies search for man suspected in Bojangles burglary
RICHLAND CO., SC ( WOLO) —The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help identifying a man they say is suspected in a burglary at a fast food restaurant.
Authorities say 37 year old Joseph Charles Torres, is wanted on charges of second-degree Burglary and Malicious Injury to Real Property for a burglary that took place back in May.
Deputies say they were dispatched to the Bojangles’ located in the 2400 block of Broad River Road, after a manager reported that the drive-thru window was broken.
After reviewing surveillance video, deputies say they say Torres smash through the window with a hammer. After reaching through the window officials say he was caught on camera stealing a till drawer and gaining access to the restaurant through the broken window where Torres was later seen walking around the restaurant, covering his face with aprons, before they say he stole a second drawer.
Anyone who knows of Torres’ whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1 888-CRIME-SC.