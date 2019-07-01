Deputies search for man suspected in Bojangles burglary

RICHLAND CO., SC ( WOLO) —The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help identifying a man they say is suspected in a burglary at a fast food restaurant.

Authorities say 37 year old Joseph Charles Torres, is wanted on charges of second-degree Burglary and Malicious Injury to Real Property for a burglary that took place back in May.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the Bojangles’ located in the 2400 block of Broad River Road, after a manager reported that the drive-thru window was broken.