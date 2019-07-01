Former Allen Benedict residents get more time to gather remaining belongings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Former Allen Benedict Court Residents will get a little more time to remove their personal belongings from the now condemned apartment complex.

After two men died from car on monoxide poisoning back in January, hundreds of remaining residents were forced to vacate their homes within hours and given until June 30th, 2019 to retrieve whatever they were not able to take with them at that time.

Thise residents who were given vouchers to relocate have now been given until July 15th, 2019 to remove any personal belongings left behind. According to the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA), many of the evacuees expressed a need for more time to get everything out spurring the extension.

CHA says all of the former residents have relocated to new permanent residences with the help of relocation funds they were given to help in the unexpected process.