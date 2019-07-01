Gas tax increase hits just before the 4th of July

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you thought gas was a little more expensive today, you were not imagining things. Today, Monday July 1st, 2019 the gas tax increased from 20 cents a gallon, to 22 cents a gallon.

The increase is third of six planned increases over a 6-year period, aimed at providing more funding for roads and bridges.

A Department of Transportation report shows more than 71 million dollars in completed road projects since the increases began.