SC Department of Children’s Advocacy starts toll free complaint line

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy (DCA) is now in effect. The new toll free complaint line will allow members of the public to submit a complaint related to services being provided to a child by a state agency.

The Department of Children’s Advocacy was established by Act 160 of the South Carolina General Assembly. The new independent state agency will help ensure children across the state of South Carolina receive adequate protection and care from services from various state agencies, including programs offered for children by the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, Department of Health and Environmental Control, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Juvenile Justice, Department of Mental Health, Department of Social Services, John de la Howe School, School for the Deaf and Blind, and Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School.

(DCA) will examine all incoming complaints on a system-wide basis, the care and services that state agencies provide children and recommend ways to improve the quality of those services in developing and promoting a broad vision for statewide reform.

DCA is led by Director and State Child Advocate Amanda F. Whittle, appointed by Governor Henry McMaster and she released a brief statement concerning the new phone line saying,