Two former Gamecocks suiting up in NBA Summer League

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 2019 NBA Summer League begins on Monday, July 1, and a pair of former Gamecocks are set to participate this summer. Recent graduate, Chris Silva (2015-19), will play with the Miami Heat in both the California Classic in Sacramento, and the Las Vegas Summer League, while former Gamecock Duane Notice (2013-17) will play with the Toronto Raptors in Las Vegas.

Silva concluded his career in the Garnet and Black ranked 10th all-time in scoring with 1,509 career points. He is also the only Gamecock in program history to have 500 made free throws and at least 700 career rebounds. Notice, who joined forces on the hardwood with Silva during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, ranks second in school history with 219 career 3-pointers, and is 17th all-time with 1,409 career points. Silva and Notice were both on Carolina’s historic 2017 Final Four squad.

Silva and the Miami Heat begin summer-league play on Monday, July 1, in Sacramento. The Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings will also participate in the three-day event (July 1-3), which will see each team playing the others one time. Action begins in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, and will feature all 30 NBA teams, and two national teams from China and Croatia. All 32 teams will play four preliminary games each. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven.

Below is a schedule breakdown for both the Heat and Raptors:

Miami Heat Summer League Schedule:

California Classic – Sacramento

July 1, vs. LA Lakers, 9 PM ET, NBA TV

July 2, vs. Sacramento Kings, 11 PM ET, NBA TV

July 3, vs. Golden State Warriors, 3 PM ET, NBA TV

Las Vegas Summer League

July 5, vs. China, 5:30 PM ET ESPNU

July 7, vs. Utah Jazz, 8 PM ET, NBA TV

July 9, vs. Orlando Magic, 4 PM ET, ESPN2

July 10, vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 PM ET, NBA TV

Toronto Raptors Summer League Schedule:

Las Vegas Summer League

July 7, vs. Golden State Warriors, 12 AM ET, ESPN

July 8, vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7 PM ET, ESPNU

July 9, vs. New York Knicks, 9:30 PM ET, NBA TV

July 11, vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 PM ET, NBA TV