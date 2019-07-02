Former Gamecock QB shot in domestic dispute

Concord, N.C. (WOLO)– A former Gamecock quarterback is recovering tonight after a shooting just north of Charlotte.

Police in Concord, NC say Anthony Wright was shot Monday night after getting into an argument with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend as he was dropping off her daughter.

Investigators say Willie Hooker is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Anthony Wright was the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks between 1996 and 1998.

From there he went on to an eight year NFL career which included stints with five teams including the Steelers, Cowboys, and the 2007 Super Bowl Champion Giants.

Officials say he is listed in stable condition following last night’s shooting.