Group to fly Confederate flag outside of State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The confederate flag will rise again at the State House after all.

A group called ‘Flags across the South’ says it has a permit for a rally jury 13th where they plan to raise the flag on a temporary flag pole.

The event will mark the anniversary of when the flag came down back in 2015.

Last week we told you about a social justice group who filed a permit for July 10th, the actual anniversary, in hopes of preventing anyone from flying the flag.