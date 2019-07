Lexington Police search for man wanted for stealing a victim’s truck

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Steven Lee

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Police say this image resembles the stolen black 2006 GMC Sierra 3500, with NC license plate JP7020.

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police need your help to find a man wanted for stealing a truck who they say he borrowed from the victim.

Authorities say Steven Lee is wanted on a Breach of Trust charge.

According to investigators, on June 25, Lee borrowed the victim’s black GMC Sierra 3500, with an NC license plate JP7020, and didn’t return it.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.