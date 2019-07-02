Nike pulls sneaker after former NFL player complains about design

(CNN) — Nike is yanking a new sneaker before it was set to hit store shelves Monday.

The “Air Max One Quick Strike Fourth of July” will not be sold after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick complained about the design.

The sneaker features an early version of the American Flag that was originally designed by Betsy Ross.

Kaepernick says the flag is representative of a time when slavery existed.

Nike says they decided to cancel distribution of the shoe “based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday.”