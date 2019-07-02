KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says another restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Officials say an employee at the Huddle House at the 1000 block of West Dekalb Street, tested positive for the virus on June 28th.

DHEC says customers who ate at the restaurant between June 14th and 28th, might have been exposed to the virus.

The department declared a statewide hepatitis A outbreak on May 13th, after officials say between November 1, 2018 & June 28, 2019, 172 cases were confirmed.

Officials say hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease which includes symptoms like nausea, yellowing of the eyes or skin, or diarrhea.

If you or someone you know was potentially exposed to the virus, you can visit the Kershaw County Health Department on Church Street.

